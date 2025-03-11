Bollywood Comes Alive On Mumbai's Streets

Bollywood is such an integral part of Mumbai that it spills out in the city's busy streets!

Bollywood Art Project founder Ranjit Dahiya shows off some beautiful street art depicting the movies.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani takes you on a tour through the cine streets of Mumbai.

Yesteryear divas and besties in real life Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman put up a dance on Chapel Road in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

'The Indian Cinema will forever love you. Your work is still winning over people's hearts. Be it #kagazkephool #sahibbiwiaurgulaam or #pyaasa. We love you!' Ranjit Dahiya writes.

'Presenting to you the dancing diva #Helen, who has been bestowed with a Padma Shri amongst many other awards. She's had stunning performances in various films. With her oomph and charm, she ruled every screen!

'Who here is not a fan of #Helen #bollywood 's very own #cabaretqueen The country still #dances to her #tunes No?'

This mural celebrates 100 years of the Great Showman, Raj Kapoor.

But before Raj Kapoor came to rest on this spot, there was an Irrfan Khan mural here.

'Say bye bye to @irrfan khan mural, we are painting a new one!! Because of wall cement patches and dirty patches!! It's been four years back we painted this mural, we don't want this wall with patches there should be something new !! So that's why we are. Painting the new Celebrating 100 Years of the Showman: Raj Kapoor.

'Illustrations and art can beautifully showcase the richness of culture and inspire creativity.' -- PM Narendra Modi

'Inspired by these words, I'm thrilled to create a new mural in honor of Raj Kapoor on his centenary year. A true Showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor's films and artistry continue to resonate across generations, capturing the essence of humanity and storytelling.

'This mural is a tribute to his extraordinary legacy, his passion for cinema, and his contributions to Indian culture. Stay tuned as this piece comes to life -- a celebration of 100 years of timeless magic!'

A tribute to Dharmendra, caught larger-than-life.

Rishi Kapoor arrives at Bandstand, Bandra, and was painted in 2022.

'Romance King of Bollywood -- Rishi Kapoor, on the streets of Bollywood's darling city, for he had touched a million lives on and off screen.

'From Bobby toMulk, the legend who charmed his way into our hearts, his entertaining performances should forever be remembered by generations to come. BAP makes its humble contribution to make his journey a never-ending saga!'

An art installation celebrates the 1946 blockbuster Anmol Ghadi. Directed by Mehboob Khan, it starred Surendra, Suraiya, Noor Jehan and Zahur Raja.

1947's Jugnu was directed and produced by Shaukat Hussain Rizvi, and starred Dilip Kumar and Noor Jehan.

It features a cameo appearance by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi!

1943's Kismet was written and directed by Gyan Mukherjee.

Produced by Bombay Talkies, the blockbuster starred Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, Shah Nawaz and PF Pithawala.

The film's chartbuster -- and very patriotic song Door Hato Ai Duniya Walo -- gets a special mention.