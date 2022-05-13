News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!

Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!

By Rediff Movies
May 13, 2022 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishaan has breakfast in France... Mouni reads a book... Suniel Shetty meets Ronaldinho...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh is getting 'Release Day Jitters'!
His new film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Yash Raj Films, releases in theatres today.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra cheers Ranveer on by 'Channelling my inner @ranveersingh .. .. while wishing him and team #jayeshbhaijordaar all the luck. It’s been a tough couple of years for all of us .. but here’s to happy, safe watching!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter enjoys breakfast in France. The actor is currently on a motorcycle trip in Europe with brother Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Director Sailesh Kolanu announce the release date of their film HIT -- it's July 15, folks!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What is Mouni Roy reading?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bobby Deol wishes his nephew -- Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol -- on his birthday.
According to reports, Rajveer will soon take his filmi bow in Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish's directorial debut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji takes a carfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gul Panag shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Take me back to Capadoccia!! Circa 2017. After a long day that began with an early morning Hot Air Balloon ride, followed by an ATV tour and a visit to some breathtaking cave churches. Was helping a friend plan their Turkey trip and now I wish I was going with them!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty meets Brazil's much-loved football star, Ronaldinho.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bollywood Treats Its BETIS
How Bollywood Treats Its BETIS
Why Kartik Aaryan Wants Rs 100 CRORES!
Why Kartik Aaryan Wants Rs 100 CRORES!
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Better placed than peers to fight inflation: FinMin
Better placed than peers to fight inflation: FinMin
CSK coach Fleming sees bright side despite MI drubbing
CSK coach Fleming sees bright side despite MI drubbing
When Bhumi Surprised Herself!
When Bhumi Surprised Herself!
Cummins' IPL stint over, set to return home early
Cummins' IPL stint over, set to return home early

More like this

Pout The Kareena Kapoor Way

Pout The Kareena Kapoor Way

Chitrangda, Arshad and a Premiere

Chitrangda, Arshad and a Premiere

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances