Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!

Ishaan has breakfast in France... Mouni reads a book... Suniel Shetty meets Ronaldinho...
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh is getting 'Release Day Jitters'!
His new film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Yash Raj Films, releases in theatres today.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Tisca Chopra cheers Ranveer on by 'Channelling my inner @ranveersingh .. .. while wishing him and team #jayeshbhaijordaar all the luck. It’s been a tough couple of years for all of us .. but here’s to happy, safe watching!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter enjoys breakfast in France. The actor is currently on a motorcycle trip in Europe with brother Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Director Sailesh Kolanu announce the release date of their film HIT -- it's July 15, folks!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: What is Mouni Roy reading?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Bobby Deol wishes his nephew -- Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol -- on his birthday.
According to reports, Rajveer will soon take his filmi bow in Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish's directorial debut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji takes a carfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Gul Panag shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Take me back to Capadoccia!! Circa 2017. After a long day that began with an early morning Hot Air Balloon ride, followed by an ATV tour and a visit to some breathtaking cave churches. Was helping a friend plan their Turkey trip and now I wish I was going with them!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram
IMAGE: Suniel Shetty meets Brazil's much-loved football star, Ronaldinho.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram