Rediff.com  » Movies » Pout The Kareena Kapoor Way

Pout The Kareena Kapoor Way

By Rediff Movies
May 12, 2022 16:43 IST
Tea with Twinkle... Arjun celebrates... Tara meets a special friend...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor teams with Jaideep Ahlawat for Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film, which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.
The shoot for the film has just started in Kalimpong.
'So much "Devotion" in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably... Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan,' writes Jaideep.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Ahlawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena moves on from the pouting lesson and gets ready for her shot.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna can always make you laugh :)
She writes: 'Just rolling with it! On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games.'
'Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor is grateful to have completed 10 years in the industry.
'10 years of living and breathing Hindi cinema every second of my life. Truly indebted to Adi sir, @yrf and my director #HabibFaisal for giving me #Ishaqzaade - a movie that turbo-charged my dream to be a Hindi film hero!
'A big thank you to @parineetichopra for being the most amazing first co-star one could ever get.
'Last but not the least, also thankful to @shanoosharmarahihai for finding and helping me audition for Yash Raj Films.
'Many memories, huge nostalgia and overwhelming love - this film just keeps on giving. Thank you everyone for making an under-confident kid believe in himself!
'As an artiste, I'm proud to say that I am a #WorkInProgress, with each film being a learning opportunity to get better at my craft. Really fortunate to have got producers and directors who have punted on me time and time again. It has been one hell of a ride. Many ups, many downs. Counting my blessings along the way.
'Here's to a decade of trying my best to entertain you all, with the promise of trying even harder in the future. Thank you everyone for the love, the smiles, the tears, the support and the kindness. Love you.'
Girlfriend Malaika Arora cheers him on and writes, 'Congratulations! To many more decades.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu collaborating with Parineeti Chopra on a song?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria shares a picture with Kelly Dorji and writes, 'Reunited at last!!! Elated to be with our beloved Kelly.. We have missed you so.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta announces the release date of her new film, Sherdil -- The Pilibhit Saga: June 24.
It co-stars Pankaj Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni chills in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neeraj Kabi joins Vidya Balan on the sets of Neeyat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Kabi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!' says Sanjay Dutt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ronit Roy's dream of shooting with Amitabh Bachchan came true on the sets of Sarkar 3.
He writes, '#5yearsago The time my dream came true. So proud to have been a part of this and have shared the screen with The Legend and my much respected and much loved @amitabhbachchan Sir along with my other beloveds @apnabhidu @bajpayee.manoj @theamitsadh @yamigautam Thank you for having me in this one.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
