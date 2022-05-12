Pout The Kareena Kapoor Way

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor is grateful to have completed 10 years in the industry.

'10 years of living and breathing Hindi cinema every second of my life. Truly indebted to Adi sir, @yrf and my director #HabibFaisal for giving me #Ishaqzaade - a movie that turbo-charged my dream to be a Hindi film hero!

'A big thank you to @parineetichopra for being the most amazing first co-star one could ever get.

'Last but not the least, also thankful to @shanoosharmarahihai for finding and helping me audition for Yash Raj Films.

'Many memories, huge nostalgia and overwhelming love - this film just keeps on giving. Thank you everyone for making an under-confident kid believe in himself!

'As an artiste, I'm proud to say that I am a #WorkInProgress, with each film being a learning opportunity to get better at my craft. Really fortunate to have got producers and directors who have punted on me time and time again. It has been one hell of a ride. Many ups, many downs. Counting my blessings along the way.

'Here's to a decade of trying my best to entertain you all, with the promise of trying even harder in the future. Thank you everyone for the love, the smiles, the tears, the support and the kindness. Love you.'

Girlfriend Malaika Arora cheers him on and writes, 'Congratulations! To many more decades.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram