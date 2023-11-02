News
Rani-Sonam at A Karva Chauth Party

Rani-Sonam at A Karva Chauth Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 02, 2023 16:29 IST
Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karva Chauth party at her home, and invited their friends over.

Rani Mukerji wears her rich pinks for the outing.

 

Sonam Kapoor, Sunita's elder daughter, wears a silver sari.

 

Anil Kapoor was the cohost with...

 

...Sunita Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor with his Deewana Mastana Director David Dhawan and his wife Karuna.

 

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan.

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

 

Raj, interestingly, makes his acting debut this week in UT 69.

 

Nalini Datta and Shashank Khaitan.

 

Farah Khan.

 

Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
