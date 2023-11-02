How India Celebrated Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth -- also known as Karaka Chaturthi -- is celebrated on the fourth day after the full Moon in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calender.

Married Hindu women observe a day-long fast from dawn to moonrise and wish for the long lives of their husbands, as they did on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

IMAGE: A woman looks through the chhalani (sieve) while performing rituals on the occasion of Karwa Chauth in Jaipur. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman breaks her Karwa Chauth fast at the sighting of the moon in Jammu.

IMAGE: Married women look at the moon through a sieve before breaking her fast on the occasion of Karwa Chauth in Bhopal.

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Karva Chauth in Bikaner.

IMAGE: Married Hindu women observe a fast throughout the day and break it in the evening after looking at the moon through a sieve to seek a long life for their husbands.

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth in Prayagraj, here and below.

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: Married women take a selfie during Karwa Chauth in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth in Patna.

IMAGE: India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and his wife Sheffali Thakur pose for a picture during Karwa Chauth in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Taking a selfie during Karwa Chauth in Patna.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com