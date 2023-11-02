Kiara-Sidharth's First Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth was special this year for some film folk as they had their first taste of it.

A look at the couples who celebrated the festive occasion.

It was Parineeti Chopra's first Karva Chauth, and she shares a picture with husband Raghav Chadha. MP.

Sidharth Malhotra feels 'blessed' as he celebrates his first Karva Chauth with Kiara Advani.

Katrina Kaif wears a traditional red sari for Karva Chauth as she poses with Vicky Kaushal.

Varun Dhawan shares a pic with wife Natasha Dalal and writes, 'Happy Karva Chauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light, so love making her sit on my lap.'

'Chand mera dil Only Mine @onlyrajkundra,' says Shilpa Shetty.

Aayush Sharma shares a picture with Arpita Khan and says, 'Meri Validity recharge ho gayi hai.. Happy Karva Chauth.'

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a picture of Rukmini Sahay and mother Nishi Mukesh and writes, 'मेरी माँ और मेरी धरम पत्नी। मेरे घर की लक्ष्मी। यह खुश तो हम सब खुश'

Ankita Lokhande, who is in the Bigg Boss house with husband Vicky Jain, sends this message: 'Wishing all the beautiful couples out there a lifetime filled with love, understanding, and the joy of building a beautiful life together. Happy Karwa Chauth!'

Sonali Bendre opts for a Manish Malhotra salwar kameez for Karva Chauth instead of the traditional red.

'Celebrating love on my first Karwa Chauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra,' says Athiya Shetty.

'17th Karwa Chauth, Love you @sanyuktap for all what you do for me!' says Maniesh Paul.

Kavita Kaushik shares her fasting feelings: 'Chaand kab aayega? Chakkars are coming, how are you all my fellow beautiful suhaagans?? Meri toh haalat kharaab hai but mazza bhi bohot aa raha hai, what about u all??'

Neha Swarmi and Arjun Bijlani.