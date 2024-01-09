Ranbir-Alia, Randeep-Lin Invited To Ayodhya

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with RSS leader Sunil Ambekar, second from left, who invited them to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22 in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met Sunil Ambekar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh, Ajay Mudpe, prant prachar pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain.

Alia and Ranbir were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are also among those who have received an RSS invitation for the pran pratistha ceremony.

Ajit Pendse, the RSS's Mumbai Mahanagar sampark pramukh, visited Randeep and invited him to attend the ceremony, which will be held on January 22.

BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the pran pratistha at the booth level.

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will attend the pran pratistha at the Ram temple on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the pran pratistha will begin in Ayodhya on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people who will attend the January 22 ceremony.