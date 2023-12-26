News
Facilities that make 70-acre Ram temple complex 'atmanirbhar'

Facilities that make 70-acre Ram temple complex 'atmanirbhar'

By Kunal Dutt
December 26, 2023 18:19 IST
The under-construction Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will be atmanirbhar in its own way with sewage and water treatment plants, and it will also have facilities to ease the movement of the elderly and the specially-abled, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in full-swing, in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said this as he shared the landscape plan of the grand complex in a presentation made at the trust's office in Ayodhya.

 

He also said that 70 percent of the 70 acre of the upcoming temple complex will be green area.

The complex will be atmanirbhar in its own way as it will have two sewerage treatment plants, one water treatment plant and a dedicated line from powerhouse, he said.

The temple complex will also have a fire brigade post, which will be able to source water from an underground reservoir, he added.

The grand temple will have 392 pillars, a 14 feet-wide 'percota' periphery which will span 732 metre, Rai said, sharing the landscape plan with a group of journalists.

The Ram temple complex will have a lift facility and two ramps at the entrance to facilitate elderly, specially-abled visitors, he said.

Rai also said that a statue of Jatayu has been installed on Kuber Tila in Ayodhya.

Kunal Dutt in Ayodhya
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
