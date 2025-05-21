Ramu Varma Deletes Kiara's Bikini Post

IMAGE: Kiara Advani in War 2.

Ram Gopal Varma deleted his Kiara Advani post after coming under fire from netizens.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, RGV posted on X: 'Instead of for countries and societies, if the war between #Hrithik and #darak999 is on who gets her B**K, then 2 will be a B***BUSTER.'

Ramu had posted soon after the War 2 teaser was released on Tuesday, May 20.

Netizens trolled RGV for his Kiara comment and felt it was inappropriate for the movie veteran to stray into such territory.

RGV -- who is not known to give in so easily -- appeared suitably contrite and deleted his post soon after the online condemnation.

The War 2 teaser was released on Jr NTR's birthday, and social media declared that Kiara Advani's bikini outshone Hrithik Roshan the hero and Taraka (as NTR is known back in Hyderabad) the villain.