Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared pictures of their baby daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's first Independence Day.

The pictures show the little baby helping her maternal grandparents Shobhna and Anil Kamineni hoist the Indian flag.

Upasana captions it: 'Priceless moments with Amama & Thatha. KlinKaara's first Independence Day.'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20.