News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ram Charan, Upasana Have A Daughter!

Ram Charan, Upasana Have A Daughter!

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 20, 2023 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ram and Upasana announced they were expecting their first child in December 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Early on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, a baby daughter was born to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela.

On June 19 evening, Upasana was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The Apollo chain of hospitals was established by Upasana's grandfather, Dr Pratap C Reddy.

When earlier some sections of the media reported that Upasana and Ram Charan intended to have their first child out of the country, it was a matter of acute embarrassment for the couple.

"How could they have their child abroad when they have the best medical facilities available in India? Yes, Upasana and Ram Charan are thrilled to bits. Ram always wanted a baby girl whereas his father (superstar Chiranjeevi) was fine with either a boy or a girl," says an actor from Hyderabad who is very close to the family.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, Ram's parents, visited the couple early on Tuesday morning to see their granddaughter.

Fans who are hoping for a glimpse of the baby may have to wait long, Ram and Upasana intend to protect the child from the public gaze.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style
The AMAZING Life of Ram Charan
The AMAZING Life of Ram Charan
PIX: Ram Charan's adventurous wedding anniversary
PIX: Ram Charan's adventurous wedding anniversary
1st Ashes Test: Memories of 2005 return
1st Ashes Test: Memories of 2005 return
How AIIMS Plans To Battle Cyberattacks
How AIIMS Plans To Battle Cyberattacks
Modi embarks on historic US visit
Modi embarks on historic US visit
'Dating has changed so much with apps'
'Dating has changed so much with apps'

More like this

At Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Shower

At Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Shower

PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception

PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances