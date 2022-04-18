Ram Charan to test Bollywood again

IMAGE: S S Rajamouli with Ram Charan on the sets of RRR. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

The reverberations of the mega-success of Pushpa and RRR are being heard loud and clear.

Several Bollywood film-makers have gone to Allu Arjun with proposals for his Hindi debut.

While Arjun is yet to give his nod, Ram Charan is playing a double role in Director Shankar's next project.

The film will be made in Hindi and Telugu to tap into Ram Charan's post-RRR pan-India market.

For those who came in late, Shankar is the maverick director of films like Indian (dubbed into Hindi as Hindustani), Jeans, Nayak and Robot.

His new project with Ram Charan is tentatively titled RC15.

This will be Ram Charan's second Hindi film after Zanjeer, the 2013 remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1973 classic.

After the release of Zanjeer, when Subhash K Jha asked him if we would sign another film in Bollywood, Ram Charan had replied, "Why not? But it depends on what I am offered. I am not tempted to tap the Hindi-speaking market for a pan-India audience. Any film in any Indian language can be pan-India, as Baahubali proved."

After the pan-India success of Rajamouli's RRR, Ram Charan is ready to take on the Hindi belt again.