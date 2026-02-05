HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ram Charan's Peddi Gets Postponed

Ram Charan's Peddi Gets Postponed

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 05, 2026 11:54 IST

'Peddi is not ready.'

Key Points

  • Peddi won't release on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27.
  • The film needs a major revamp.
  • Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh is all set to take over the vacated slot.

Ram Charan's eagerly awaited Peddi is getting a major revamp and won't make its March 27 release deadline. The release was meant to coincide with Ram Charan's birthday.

"Peddi is not ready," a source close to the development tells Subhash K Jha. "Ram Charan feels the film needs to work harder on its action scenes and special effects after the success of Dhurandhar and the failure of The Raja Saab. He does not want to take any chances."

 

One hears that a lavish song and dance sequence will be added to Peddi.

Janhvi Kapoor plays Ram Charan's leading lady.

Meanwhile, with Ram Charan's Peddi exiting the March 27 niche, uncle Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh is all set to take over the vacated slot.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
