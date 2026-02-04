February Theatre Watch: O'Romeo, Vadh 2, Tu Yaa Main

It's going to be a busy month at the theatres in February.

Joginder Tuteja lists all the entertainment coming up at the marquee this month.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

Release date: February 6

Popular television serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain becomes a movie, starring its key characters.

One can't say how multiplex urban audiences will react to it, but its trademark humour should find footfalls in the interiors.

Vadh 2

Release date: February 6

When Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta came together for Vadh in 2022, the film barely did any theatrical business as the lifetime collections couldn't even touch the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark.

But it did better on its OTT release.

Now, the pair return with the intense Vadh 2, where Neena plays a jail inmate, and Sanjay plays a police officer.

When an inmate goes missing, it's up to the duo to deliver justice. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who directed Vadh, returns for the second installment.

Ashakal Aayiram

Release date: February 6

Directed by G Prajith, Ashakal Aayiram stars veteran actor Jayaram alongside his son Kalidas Jayaram, marking their reunion in Malayalam cinema after 22 years.

Scripted by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, the film focuses on family bonds, and generational relationships through a sensitive story.

With Love

Release date: February 6

Directed by Madhan, With Love is a Tamil romance, which sees the acting debut of Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth. Anaswara Rajan plays his leading lady.

Produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and featuring music by Sean Roldan, the film explores modern relationships.

O' Romeo

Release date: February 13

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri star in Vishal Bhardwaj's actioner. The film reportedly tells the story of gangster Hussain Ustara and his alliance with Sapna Didi to eliminate rising ganglord Dawood Ibrahim in 1980s Mumbai.

The ensemble cast also stars Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary.

Tu Yaa Main

Release date: February 13

Shanaya Kapoor gets another shot at kickstarting her Bollywood career with the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main.

Backed by Aanand L Rai, the thriller co-stars Adarsh Gourav.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa

Release date: February 13

When Kuku Kohli launched Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma in 2002's Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, the film was a decent success.

Nadeem-Shravan's music had probably done the trick.

With re-releases in vogue, the makers are bringing the film back for the Valentine's Day weekend though one wonders if it has aged well.

Seetha Payanam

Release date: February 14

Director Arjun Sarja doubles up as an actor in a pivotal role in Seetha Payanam, which stars his daughter Aishwarya Arjun along with Niranjan Sudhindra.

Featuring a strong ensemble including Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, Kovai Sarala, and a cameo by Dhruva Sarja, the film is a pan-India emotional road movie.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Release date: February 20

Siddharth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur star in the millennial love story Do Deewane Seher Mein, continuing the Valentine's Day sentiment. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who directed Sridevi's final film Mom.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing this, music is an integral of the storytelling.

Assi

Release date: February 20

Director Anubhav Sinha reunites with Taapsee Pannu (after Mulk and Thappad) in yet another hard-hitting film.

Taapsee plays a lawyer in this courtroom drama which tackles the subject of rape.

Thaai Kizhavi

Release date: February 20

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi stars Radikaa Sarathkumar as a 75-year-old woman who dominates people with her authoritative persona.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions, the film is a rural drama focusing on village life, family dynamics, and women's empowerment.

Tere Naam

Release date: February 27

Salman Khan's Tere Naam was a blockbuster in 2003, and made his onscreen hairstyle a rage. Now, the Satish Kaushik directorial, co-starring Bhumika Chawla, gets a re-release.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Release date: February 27

In 2023, The Kerala Story was a blockbuster, entering the Rs 200 Crore Club.

Now, filmmaker Vipul Shah makes a sequel with a new star cast.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff