Meet The Serial Killer Of Daldal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samara Tijori/Instagram

Key Points Samara Tijori made her big screen debut in 2021 with Bob Biswas.

Samara's father is well known actor Deepak Tijori.

She plays a serial killer in Daldal in which her work was appreciated.

Samara Tijori is getting rave reviews for her sinister performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Daldal.

Samara, who is Deepak Tijori's daughter, made her screen debut with 2021's Bob Biswas, playing Abhishek Bachchan's daughter.

"The praise and love I am receiving is so much more than I ever expected!" Samara tells Subhash K Jha.

How have you responded to all the praise from Daldal?

The praise and love I am receiving is so much more than I ever expected! It is very overwhelming. At the same time, it's very rewarding to know that the work I put in is being recognised and appreciated. It makes my heart full to hear and see everything that is coming my way.

What was your reaction when you were first offered the role of a serial killer?

I've been someone who has been interested in the mind of a criminal for years. I studied psychology to pursue criminology, but then decided to act. But I never lost interest in the subject.

For me, auditioning for a part like this and then bagging the role was a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to make use of all that I have studied and researched.

IMAGE: Samara Tijori on the sets of Daldal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samara Tijori/Instagram

How did you prep for the part?

I sat with a psychologist in order to understand this girl's psyche from birth till the age she is. I was not apprehensive about it as it was a part that allowed me to explore and showcase a wide range of emotions, and also challenge myself in the process of trying to execute that.

Anant is a very complex girl. She has seen some dark days in her life and that has shaped her. It wasn't very easy to connect to her but was easier to approach her with empathy.

How did you perceive your character?

For me, she was still a little child who just needed to be cared for and loved. She saw the worst in human beings and grew up to become that version of herself.

I connected to her by understanding her inside out, by realising that she is a product of a fractured society that left a child with serious trauma unchecked and uncared for.

IMAGE: Samara Tijori in Daldal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samara Tijori/Instagram

Were you seriously traumatised by your closeness to the character?

Anant took very long to leave my system. She also allowed me to express and access parts of me I didn't know existed. I healed through her to an extent.

What would you like the future to hold for you?

I would love to explore all genres as an actor going forward. I have always played characters who are grey/dark and I'd love to explore whatever I can across the spectrum.

As of now, I'm taking it all in and praying everyday that I can continue to make the audience feel through my performance each time that I get the chance to be on screen.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff