Rakul Singh's Night Out

February 07, 2026 12:37 IST

Quite a few celebrities attended the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 event, which saw talent and glamour on the red carpet.

Key Points

  • Celebs attend the 4th Zee Real Heroes Awards.
  • Among the winners are Rakul Singh, Mona Singh, Anu Malik and Sonu Sood.
  • Kareena Kapoor added glamour to the event.

Rakul Singh won the Best Actress award at the event.

Speaking to the media present at the event, Rakul reflected on her journey so far and told ZeeNews, 'I don't think too much about nepotism because ultimately, you can only survive if the audience loves you.

She cited examples like Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu, saying, 'The journey is long and tiring, but eventually, you see the results of your work.'

Kareena Kapoor adds glamour to the awards show.

 

Sonu Sood won the People's Pride of the Year award.

 

Palak Muchhal and her husband Mithoon won the Global Philanthropy award and Musical Innovation award respectively,

 

Anu Malik won the Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year award.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar won the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award.

 

Adah Sharma won the Breakthrough Talent of the Year award.

 

Hina Khan graces the red carpet.

 

Gul Panag.

 

Border 2 Producer Nidhi Dutta won India's First Woman War Filmmaker award.

 

Mona Singh won the Clutter Breaker of the Year award.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

