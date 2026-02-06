HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'

Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'

By RONJITA KULKARNI
February 06, 2026 10:22 IST

'Is Dhurandhar a Right Wing financed movie?
'I heard some very funny stories about Aditya Dhar that he is recruiting people to his point of view, like he's a BJP recruiting agent, who's made this epic, very ambitious film just so that it can be a propagandist film, which can be used by the BJP, or he'll get a Padma Bhushan for making it.'

The ageless Shobhaa De decodes the younger generations in their values of love, sex and romance in her latest book, The Sensual Self. Besides books, her sassy pen has written about Bollywood and its biggest stars ever since she edited the popular magazine Stardust.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shobhaa discusses the stars with promise (Kartik Aaryan gets a thumbs up), the stars she almost wrote off (would you believe it's Deepika Padukone?) and the ladies she feels need to take a bow (go ahead, Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed!) in The Rediff Podcast with Ronjita Kulkarni.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

RONJITA KULKARNI / Rediff.com
