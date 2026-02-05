The Harrowing Birth Of Priyanka-Nick's Baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recalled standing in the operating room as doctors intubated the newborn, admitting she did not know if her daughter would survive.

The baby was born premature.

Priyanka and Nick took 12-hour shifts at the hospital for over three-and-a-half months before they brought the baby home.

Nick Jonas recently spoke candidly about the harrowing circumstances surrounding the birth of his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, revealing that the newborn had to be resuscitated and underwent six blood transfusions after arriving prematurely in January 2022.

Appearing in a recent episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the 33-year-old singer recalled the day he and his wife welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Jonas described Malti's arrival as unfolding under 'very intense circumstances,' as quoted by People/em> magazine.

'She came out... purple'

'We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it's going to be sooner,' Jonas said, adding, 'So basically, we went into action.'

According to the musician, Malti was born weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces.

'She came out ... purple,' he recalled, crediting the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team for acting immediately.

'These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else,' he said, as quoted by People/em> magazine.

12-hour shifts at the NICU

Because Malti was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonas said he and Priyanka spent months splitting their time at the hospital.

The couple took 12-hour shifts at the NICU for three-and-a-half months as their daughter fought to survive and slowly gained strength.

'I could still sort of smell it,' Jonas said of the hospital environment, describing the experience as both comforting and frightening.

'It was... to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations,' he said.

'Every day is a gift'

During her stay, Malti received six blood transfusions.

Jonas shared that she steadily improved and was eventually able to go home after three-and-a -half months in care. Today, he said, she is 'doing great.'

'I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like. And so every day is a gift.'

Priyanka did not know if her daughter would survive

As per People magazine, Priyanka has previously spoken about the same period.

In an interview, she told that Malti was delivered a full trimester early and was 'smaller than my hand.'

She recalled standing in the operating room as doctors intubated the newborn, admitting she did not know if her daughter would survive.

PeeCee's favourite tradition

In the years since, the family has embraced simple rituals.

In an interview with People magazine, The Bluff actor said their favourite tradition is 'Sunday morning snuggles in bed,' calling time spent together the greatest luxury in their lives.

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie was born via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

