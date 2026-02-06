Saif Ali Khan-Shah Rukh Khan Reunite After 23 Years

'Kartavya is a story of a cop in a situation where both the outside world and the inside world are collapsing.'

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan in Kartavya.

Key Points Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite professionally after Kal Ho Naa Ho, with Shah Rukh producing Saif's new film Kartavya under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya features Saif in a morally complex role as a police officer in rural north India, battling corruption.

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies, Netflix and Pulkit after Bhakshak.

Saif Ali Khan worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ha

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ha.

Twenty-three years after Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite. But not as co-stars.

Shah Rukh will produce Saif's new film Kartavya where he plays a cop battling corruption in rural north India.

The film will be directed by Pulkit (who has made films like Bhakshak and Maalik before).

Kartavya is in the same zone as Bhakshak

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal in Kartavya.

Kartavya, Pulkit says, is in the same zone as Bhumi Pednekar's gritty series Bhakshak where she played a small town journalist who exposed the sexual exploitation of young girls in a shelter home.

Kartavya features an ensemble cast including Rasika Duggal (playing Saif's wife) as well as Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari.

'How far you can go for your duty, your kartavya?'

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan in Kartavya.

Kartavya marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and director Pulkit, following Bhakshak.

Set in the heartland, Kartavya explores the complex intersections of law, family, truth, and duty, with Saif delivering remarkable depth and intensity in a morally layered character.

"Kartavya is a story of a cop in a situation where both the outside world and the inside world are collapsing," Pulkit says. "It's a question asked to him, how far you can go for your duty, your kartavya."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff