Rakul Recovers In Time For Diwali Party

The ladies looked gorgeous at Ektaa R Kapoor's annual Diwali party at her residence. And then, there were the good looking couples, who added even more glamour to the proceedings.

Watch the stars arrive sashay their way to Ektaa's home:

Rakul Singh, seen herewith Jackky Bhagnani, seems to have recovered just in time for Diwali.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twin in black.

Puja Banerjee with husband Kunal Verma.

Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Roy.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl,

Ankita Bhargava with husband Karan Patel.

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

Kanchi Kaul with husband Shabir Ahluwalia.

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni.

Shefali Jariwala with husband Parag Tyagi.

Sanjay Gupta with wife Anu Lekhi.

Karan Johar.

Tusshar Kapoor.

His father Jeetendra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com