Rediff.com  » Movies » The FUN Bollywood Quiz

The FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 12, 2024 16:30 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from whatever you're doing just now and test your inner filmi keeda with our super fun Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Pathaan
B. Dilwale
C. Raees
 
 
A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
B. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
C. Aa Ab Laut Chalen
 
 
A. Vaastav
B. Khauff
C. Jung
 
 
A. Jamai Raja
B. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
C. Tezaab
 
 
A. Raajneeti
B. Budhia Singh - Born to Run
C. Shootout At Wadala
 
 
A. Andar Baahar
B. Mashaal
C. Saaheb
 
 
A. Chandu Champion
B. Soorma
C. Lootcase
 
 
A. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
B. Kill Dil
C. Band Baaja Baarat
 
 
A. Gold
B. Maidaan
C. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
 
 
A. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
B. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love
C. Dhadkan
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
