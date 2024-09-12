The FUN Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from whatever you're doing just now and test your inner filmi keeda with our super fun Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Pathaan B. Dilwale C. Raees B. Dilwale A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai B. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke C. Aa Ab Laut Chalen A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai A. Vaastav B. Khauff C. Jung A. Vaastav A. Jamai Raja B. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin C. Tezaab C. Tezaab A. Raajneeti B. Budhia Singh - Born to Run C. Shootout At Wadala C. Shootout At Wadala A. Andar Baahar B. Mashaal C. Saaheb B. Mashaal A. Chandu Champion B. Soorma C. Lootcase C. Lootcase A. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl B. Kill Dil C. Band Baaja Baarat A. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl A. Gold B. Maidaan C. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag B. Maidaan A. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya B. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love C. Dhadkan C. Dhadkan

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com