'Nothing Can Keep Akshay Down'

'Mohanlal and Akshay are two actors who trust me implicitly.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar on the Bhoot Bangla poster.

Priyadarshan reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, for their new horror comedy, Bhoot Bangla.

The director and actor have worked on Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha.

"I had introduced the horror-comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 17 years ago," Priyadarshan reminds Subhash K Jha.

You are back with Bhoot Bangla with Akshay and your favourite actors?

Yes, Akshay and I are getting together after 14 years.

My other favourite actors like Asrani and Rajpal Yadav are in it too.

At this stage of the project, I can only guarantee the audience a laugh riot.

That's what you are known for.

Yes, in the Hindi belt. In the south, I've done the other kind of cinema. The serious kind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyadarshan/Instagram

Have you seen the old Bhoot Bungla with Mehmood?

No, I haven't. Why should I?

My film has nothing to do with that old Bhoot Bungla. I don't know what that is about.

What is your film about?

Ah, it's a new experiment in the comedy-horror genre.

If you remember, I had introduced the horror-comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 17 years ago.

Yes, and everyone, including the makers of Stree, is inspired by it?

(Laughs) I am not saying anything, you are. I don't look over my shoulder at what the others are doing.

In fact, I don't even look at my own films.

Once I finish making it, I move on.

That's why I never did a sequel to Hera Pheri.

Why should I do the same thing when there are so many stories to tell?

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar on the Khatta Meetha poster.

Akshay and you had last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. He is currently going through a lean phase. Does that bother you?

Who hasn't gone through a lean phase in his career?

I have. Haven't you?

I have seen so many ups and downs, but I am still here.

I know there are people who want me to retire.

I am sure many people would love to see you retire. But why should we?

As long as I have fire in my belly to make films, I will continue to do so.

Of course, I've made bad films. And they've failed.

But I have also made superhit films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

People watch my old comedies when they want to cheer up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Have you noticed any changes in Akshay Kumar since you last worked with him?

He is still the same. We are like two children with a new toy.

Akshay has the indomitable spirit of a true hero. Nothing can keep him down.

Both of us are very excited about getting together again.

It is like old times again. Mohanlal and Akshay are two actors who trust me implicitly.

Would you believe that Mohanlal doesn't even ask for a script? He just says yes when I offer him a film.

When it comes to Mohanlal and Akshay, my responsibility multiplies because of their trust in me.

What is Bhoot Bangla about?

You want me to tell you the whole story?

I can't do that. But yes, I will tell you this: It will be a new phase in the horror-comedy space.

Bhoot Bungla is based on mythology and black magic.

It is inspired by our Vedas and even the Mahabharata. But black magic is the dominant theme.

It is a fun film.

My audience, which has leaned on me for entertainment for 42 years, won't be disappointed. This is the kind of cinema audiences want me to make.

IMAGE: Biju Menon in the story Shilalikhitam in the anthology Manorathangal directed by Priyadarshan.

What about the cinema that you want to make, like Kancheevaram?

There are two Priyadarshans: The one who makes the cinema he believes in, like the recent anthology of M T Vasudevan Nair's stories Manorathangal.

And the other Priyadarshan, who makes films the audiences want.

I am equally proud of both.

Bhoot Bungla gives me the leverage and courage to make the other kind of films.

But Subhash, do you know what makes me happy?

Tell me.

To stay relevant as an artiste.

When Ekta Kapoor came forward to produce Bhoot Bungla, she offered me a huge amount of remuneration, saying I deserved no less.

It's not the money that made me happy.

It was the thought behind it.

How is your rapport with Ekta Kapoor?

Wonderful. She is a fighter, like you and me.