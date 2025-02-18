Radhika's 1st Post Mum Appearance

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte made her first public appearance after becoming a mom at the BAFTAs.

'Sister Midnight at the BAFTAs Big congratulations to @deathpunkbaby for the nomination,' Radhika writes, referring to her film Sister Midnight that was nominated in the Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer category (it lost out to Rich Peppiatt's comedy drama Kneecap).

'First big outing after birth.. 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn't have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU,' Radhika adds, thanking her team.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika with Sister Midnight Directorm Karan Kandhuri.

Radhika debuted her baby bump in October, at the UK premiere of Sister Midnight. She had her baby in December.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Behind the glamorous picture comes the reality, and Radhika shows it to the world.

'And now my BAFTAs reality #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs,' she writes.

'She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo. It's hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.'

Kalki Koechlin comments, 'Hear hear we love those who actively help us through this insane early phase of motherhood.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com