'I've Struggled With Weight Issues Since I Was 13'

'I'm slowly trying to separate my body, the shape and size of it, from my self-worth.'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, has just made her debut in the Kunal Kohli directed rom-com, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Kaveri relates with her character Bobby somewhat and tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "Both Bobby and Kaveri grew up in similar circumstances, they came from what is called a 'broken home'. While my parents' dynamics did influence my approach to love on a subconscious level, consciously, I was able to understand that what happened with them was their journey and my journey doesn't have to be the same."

For all those Romeos out there, what is the way to Kaveri's heart?

I need a lot of emotional intelligence, someone who is open-minded and genuinely kind.

I like men who are fun.

But at the end of day, I want someone strong and steady who will stick by me through thick and thin and most importantly, put their ego aside.

And when you find this special someone, what would be your ideal Valentine date?

I want my partner to take the day off, turn off his phone, and spend it with me.

Maybe we could go to the arcade and watch a movie or we can just hang out at home but there should be no outside influences or distractions.

I want my partner to be obsessed with me, most particularly on this one day.

Is Bobby's concept of love different from Kaveri's?

Bobby took a different route. In a defence mechanism, she's very careful and guarded with her heart.

She doesn't believe in love while I'm a lover girl who is in love with love and therein lies the difference.

You are a trained singer, lyricist and composer. What made you want to experiment with acting?

I have been singing since the age of six and at nine, I started writing songs.

I grew up shy and insecure, and as I stepped out of my teens and into my early 20s, I realised that this fear I had developed was not an inherent part of my personality.

Around this time, Kunal Kohli asked me to audition for the role of Bobby and through the process, I discovered I enjoyed acting.

It gives me the same high that writing a good song does. Also, when I was in front of the camera, I wasn't as anxious and afraid, so I decided I had to give it a try.

But surely music must be therapeutic too?

It is, particularly song writing.

Music is a large part of my identity, it's who I am.

Through it, I not only explore the world, but even myself and so will always have a special place in my heart.

But the more I act, the more I fall in love with it and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me as an actress.

How does it feel to be an actress?

Amazing, but weirdly, it still doesn't feel real.

I can't believe my debut has happened. At the same time, I can't wait to do more exciting and challenging work.

Every actor has their own way of dealing with pre-release jitters. Some gorge on ice cream, some hit the gym, some go out and party...

I meditate.

There's not much you can do except see it through and meditation helps.

What's most challenging when facing the camera? Crying? Dancing? Shouting?

(Cuts in) Laughing on cue through multiple takes.

The first time you hear a joke, it may sound funny, but to maintain the same level of laughter after 10 or more takes is really tough and something I'm working on.

Also, while I'm fine with my face and can understand to an extent how to express certain emotions, I struggle to know what to do with my hands in certain scenes.

Many actresses, including Alia Bhatt, have confessed that when they started acting, they were very conscious of their body and their appearance. Was that ever a concern?

It was and it still is.

I've struggled with weight issues and body image since I was 13 or 14.

Many young girls, and even boys, go through this.

It took a lot of courage for me to get on the set and even if I looked a certain way, to block out all thoughts about my appearance and just focus on my performance.

I'm slowly trying to separate my body, the shape and size of it, from my self-worth.

Growing up, both were intrinsically tied to the other with the result that I really struggled to feel confident in my own skin.

Surprisingly, when in front of the camera, I'm able to shut off all the internal chatter about my looks and my body and that makes acting special.