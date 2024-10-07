Radhika, Sharvari, Ananya Win Big

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards saw many winners, and the stars celebrate their wins on social media.

Among the winners in the Original Films section were Best Film for Amar Singh Chamkila and Best Director for Sujoy Ghosh for his thriller, Jaane Jaan.

The Best Actor awards went to Babil Khan for Friday Night Plan and Neena Gupta for Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

The Best Breakthrough Performer (Web Original Films) went to Siddhant Chaturvedi for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

The Best Story and Screenplay went to Vijay Maurya and Payal Arora for Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan won the Outstanding Performer of the Year for Sarfira and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

She also gets the Forbes India award, and writes, 'You can never do it alone. It's always the people behind the camera holding you, supporting you and making sure you shine. You all know who you are. Thank you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

In the Popular Choice Section, Aditi Rao Hydari won the Best Actor Original Series for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday won the Best Actor (Web Original Films) for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, and the actor posts a picture with her biggest cheerleader.

'Nani is very happy Best Actor (Popular Choice) for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is truly the gift that keeps on giving eternally grateful for all the love,' says Ananya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Kaushal/Instagram

The Best Actor (Web Original Films) went to Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

The Best Actor (Web Original Films) went to Bhumi Pednekar for the terrifying Bhakshak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jitendra Kumar/Instagram

Jitendra Kumar can't stop smiling for his Best Actor award for the popular Web series Panchayat Series 3 and Kota Factory Series 3.

The Best Original Series of The Year went to Heeramandi, the Best Franchise Series of The Year to Gullak Season 4 and Best Actor to Tillottama Shome for Kota Factory Season 3 and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

In the Original Series Section, Sonakshi Sinha won the Best Actor award for Heeramandi.

She writes, 'Went as a nominee for best actress for #Heeramandi. Came back as the winner for best actress for Heeramandi. Thank you @realbollywoodhungama for the honor and Sanjay sir @bhansaliproductions for Fareedan! This one's for team.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for the thriller Killer Soup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari won the Bright New Star of The Year for Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar is the Trailblazing Star of the Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is the Best Youth Action Icon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is the Trendsetting Star of The Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget won the Charismatic Performance of The Year for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is the Inspirational Showbiz Icon of The Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana won the Breakout Artist of The Year for his films, Stree 2 and Berlin.

His brother Ayushmann Khurrana won the Most Versatile Artist of the Year for Dream Girl 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Pual/Instagram

Maniesh Paul is the Most Dynamic Artist of Indian Showbiz.

The other winners of the night were:

Most Glam Entrepreneur of Indian Showbiz: Sunny Leone

Most Loved Couple of The Year: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Extraordinary Performance of the Year: Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

Iconic Artist of The Year: Tejasswi Prakash

Power-Packed Performer of the Year: Abhishek Banerjee for Apurva and Stree 2

Enigmatic Performer of The Year: Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

Mould-Breaking Actor of The Year: Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haddi

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Male]: Kay Kay Menon for The Railway Men, Shekhar Home and Bambai Meri Jaan

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Female]: Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup and Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Actor of The Year: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Humanitarian of The Year: Sonu Sood

Screen Stealer of the Year: Isha Talwar.

