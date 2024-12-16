News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Pushpa 2: All Time Blockbuster!

Pushpa 2: All Time Blockbuster!

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
December 16, 2024 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's raining records for Pushpa: The Rule.

After scoring the biggest opening day, biggest weekend, biggest first week, the Hindi version of the film has entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) in record time. The film has made history by doing that in its second weekend itself.

In a year when it was so tough to find films that scored a lifetime of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in their entire run, here comes Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is doing that in its second weekend.

 

This Sukumar-directed action drama is not going to stop anytime soon, as evidenced in the humongous jumps it took on Saturday (Rs 46.50 crore/Rs 465 million) and Sunday (Rs 50 crore*/Rs 500 million*) after setting a record Friday with Rs 27.50 crore (Rs 275 million) coming in.

Currently, the film stands at Rs 557.50 crore* (Rs 5.575 billion) and this week, it will enter the Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) during this week itself.

An all time mega blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail
How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
He made 'innumerable' tablas for the Ustad
He made 'innumerable' tablas for the Ustad
Mahedi powers Bangladesh to thrilling victory
Mahedi powers Bangladesh to thrilling victory
Sovereign Gold Bonds On Way Out
Sovereign Gold Bonds On Way Out
More like this
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Creates Box Office History!
Pushpa 2 Creates Box Office History!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances