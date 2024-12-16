Pushpa 2: All Time Blockbuster!

It's raining records for Pushpa: The Rule.

After scoring the biggest opening day, biggest weekend, biggest first week, the Hindi version of the film has entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) in record time. The film has made history by doing that in its second weekend itself.

In a year when it was so tough to find films that scored a lifetime of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in their entire run, here comes Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is doing that in its second weekend.

This Sukumar-directed action drama is not going to stop anytime soon, as evidenced in the humongous jumps it took on Saturday (Rs 46.50 crore/Rs 465 million) and Sunday (Rs 50 crore*/Rs 500 million*) after setting a record Friday with Rs 27.50 crore (Rs 275 million) coming in.

Currently, the film stands at Rs 557.50 crore* (Rs 5.575 billion) and this week, it will enter the Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) during this week itself.

An all time mega blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.