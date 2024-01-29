Priyanka's Day In The Clouds

Kajol admires the blue skies... Sonakshi goes scuba diving... Kajal has a cute travel companion...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'Sometimes you just need a stroll,' says Priyanka Chopra sharing a picture from the Topanga canyon in California.

Hubby Nick Jonas, meanwhile is making waves in Mumbai, where he performed at the Lollapalooza concert with the Jonas Brothers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol doesn't mind the blues in Austria as she writes, 'When the sky says sunny in the picture but it feels like something else entirely.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal learn scuba diving at Havelock island in the Andaman islands.

Sona writes, 'Say hello to @paditv's newest Ambassadivers!!! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team -- @titikshx from @lacadives, Sumer @luminousdeep and @tanvigautama we are now certified As Ambassadivers our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal explores Switzerland with...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Her cute son and travel companion, Neil Kitchlu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma, who is holidaying in Sri Lanka, writes, 'My kind of Monday blues...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is missing the mountains and shares a throwback picture from Altaussee: 'When nature, fresh air & natural light are your filters.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha visit Maa Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Surrender to HIM with faith and patience,' says Shilpa Shetty from Shirdi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Choudry/Instagram

Mahima Chaudry is in Durgapur, and she writes, 'This beautiful terracotta wall ... u have to picture it.'