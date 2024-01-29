Priyanka's Day In The Clouds

Kajol admires the blue skies... Sonakshi goes scuba diving... Kajal has a cute travel companion...
'Sometimes you just need a stroll,' says Priyanka Chopra sharing a picture from the Topanga canyon in California.
Hubby Nick Jonas, meanwhile is making waves in Mumbai, where he performed at the Lollapalooza concert with the Jonas Brothers.
Kajol doesn't mind the blues in Austria as she writes, 'When the sky says sunny in the picture but it feels like something else entirely.'
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal learn scuba diving at Havelock island in the Andaman islands.
Sona writes, 'Say hello to @paditv's newest Ambassadivers!!! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team -- @titikshx from @lacadives, Sumer @luminousdeep and @tanvigautama we are now certified As Ambassadivers our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves!'
Kajal Aggarwal explores Switzerland with...
Her cute son and travel companion, Neil Kitchlu.
Neha Sharma, who is holidaying in Sri Lanka, writes, 'My kind of Monday blues...'
Sophie Choudry is missing the mountains and shares a throwback picture from Altaussee: 'When nature, fresh air & natural light are your filters.'
Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha visit Maa Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati.
'Surrender to HIM with faith and patience,' says Shilpa Shetty from Shirdi.
Mahima Chaudry is in Durgapur, and she writes, 'This beautiful terracotta wall ... u have to picture it.'