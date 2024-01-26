IMAGE: Movie legends Vyjayanthimala, 90, and Hema Malini, 75, in Chennai, January 25, 2024. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hema Malini

Hema Malini has idolised Vyjayanthimala from childhood.

"I modelled my entire career on her. To say I idolise her is an understatement. I met Vyjayanthiji last evening at her residence in Chennai," Hemaji tells Subhash K Jha.

"It is always a big deal for me to when I get to meet her. At 90, she is so fit and beautiful. I hope I continue to dance at 90, like her. She is phenomenal. I am so glad she got the Padma Vibhushan. She deserves every recognition she gets, and more."

Says Vyjayanthimalaji, "It's really sweet of Hema to be so generous with compliments all the time. When she says she idolises me, I feel good about it."

"I never let Bharata Natyam mudras reflect in my film performances. I was very particular from the very beginning about compartmentalising the two in a proper way," the movie legend adds.

"I think Hema has done the same. We don't meet that often. But whenever she is in Chennai we try to catch up."