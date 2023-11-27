Priyanka's Date With Ferrari

Sharvari turns photographer... Angira goes on a bike ride... Amyra's in the Maldives...
Priyanka Chopra shoulders with Orlando Bloom, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
Looking gorgeous in pink and black, Priyanka was also given a tour of the Ferrari garage.
Vicky Kaushal takes his new film Sam Bahadur to Delhi.
Sharvari turns photographer in Phuket, Thailand.
Angira Dhar goes on a bike ride in Tulum, Mexico, and writes, 'Gloriously inching towards that sunburn.'
Amyra Dastur takes a break in the Maldives.
Nargis Fakhri is honoured at the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards in Dubai.
Pooja Bhatt attends a screening of her film Sanaa at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.
Harshvardhan Rane goes camping in his Camper van and writes, 'To reach a point where i dont miss a workout even on a holiday!'