Priyanka's Date With Ferrari

Sharvari turns photographer... Angira goes on a bike ride... Amyra's in the Maldives...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scuderia Ferrari/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shoulders with Orlando Bloom, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Looking gorgeous in pink and black, Priyanka was also given a tour of the Ferrari garage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes his new film Sam Bahadur to Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari turns photographer in Phuket, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar goes on a bike ride in Tulum, Mexico, and writes, 'Gloriously inching towards that sunburn.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur takes a break in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri is honoured at the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt attends a screening of her film Sanaa at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane goes camping in his Camper van and writes, 'To reach a point where i dont miss a workout even on a holiday!'