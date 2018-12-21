Priyanka reserves her best shaadi look for BollyTown

rediff.com

December 21, 2018 11:18 IST

With the Mumbai reception for Bollywood, Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities, which began in late November, draw to a close.

After their wonderful wedding in Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, a power-packed reception in New Delhi on December 4 attended by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding caravan finally rolled into Mumbai this week.

After a reception for the media on Wednesday December 19, Priyanka and Nick hosted the Big One at the Taj Lands End hotel -- a five minute walk at best from Shah Rukh Khan's seaside villa -- for Bollywood folk.

Here are Priyanka and Nick posing for the shutterbugs:

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

