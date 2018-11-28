Priyanka-Nick wedding: The parties so far

November 28, 2018 08:48 IST

'P' for Priyanka; 'P' for Parties!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's big fat Indian wedding is right around the corner.

The duo will tie the knot in an elaborate wedding spread over five days in Jodhpur, starting November 29.

But the parties started a long time ago!

Namrata Thakker looks at how Priyanka and Nick partied hard as the world learnt of their relationship status.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The parties started with the year's biggest bash in India's richest home, no less!

Priyanka took Nick out for his first taste of a Mumbai high society party at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party in June.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Two months later, the couple announced their engagement with this beautiful picture and a roka ceremony at Priyanka's Mumbai home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The couple posed for pictures with their respective families, everyone going desi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It was followed by an engagement party, attended surprisingly by just a sprinkling of Bollywood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The party then shifted to Los Angeles, where PeeCee invited her pals -- mentor Anjula Acharia, Hollywood biggie producer Brian Grazer and his wife Veronica.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In October, the couple attended a birthday party in Rajasthan.

Was the seed for a Rajasthani wedding planted in PeeCee's pretty head here?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka lets her hair down at her bridal shower in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She didn't stop there.

Her bachelorette party was a trip to Amsterdam with her girl gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Why should girls have all the fun?

Nick had a gala time with his buddies at his own bachelor party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Who would have thought keeping it classy at a bachelor party could be this cool?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The couple show their gratitude by celebrating Thanksgiving with their families in India before the big wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth Roy Kapur/ Instagram

Priyanka wraps up the shoot of her film The Sky Is Pink in Delhi with a champagne party before she takes a break for her wedding.

Nick gets his first taste of an on the sets party, as he rubs shoulders with the film's Director Shonali Bose and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Long may let the parties continue!