A Taste Of Priyanka's Bloody Mary

Want a midweek taste of Bloody Mary?

Priyanka Chopra gives us a unique mix on her Instagram feed, and captions it: 'Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff.'

Scroll down to see more pictures from her upcoming pirate film, The Bluff.

The film is set in the late 1800s.

Priyanka plays a former pirate, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

Priyanka gets to do a lot of action in the film, like this scene with Karl Urban (who starred in the Star Trek films as well as Thor: Ragnarok).

Nick Jonas supports his wife and comments: 'Can't wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.'

Priyanka has been doing a lot of action lately, in OTT series like Quantico, Citadel and the film, Heads of State.

She loves doing action and justifies it by saying on The Kapil Sharma Show recently, 'I look good with a gun in my hand.'

The Bluff also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Temuera Morrison stars as Quartermaster Lee.

Priyanka takes us behind the scenes.

The film is directed by Frank E Flowers, who was born and raised in the Cayman Islands, where the film is based, and is his chance to pay tribute.

The Bluff will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff