HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » A Taste Of Priyanka's Bloody Mary

A Taste Of Priyanka's Bloody Mary

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 08, 2026 13:50 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Want a midweek taste of Bloody Mary?

Priyanka Chopra gives us a unique mix on her Instagram feed, and captions it: 'Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff.'

Scroll down to see more pictures from her upcoming pirate film, The Bluff.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The film is set in the late 1800s.

Priyanka plays a former pirate, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka gets to do a lot of action in the film, like this scene with Karl Urban (who starred in the Star Trek films as well as Thor: Ragnarok).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick Jonas supports his wife and comments: 'Can't wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka has been doing a lot of action lately, in OTT series like Quantico, Citadel and the film, Heads of State.

She loves doing action and justifies it by saying on The Kapil Sharma Show recently, 'I look good with a gun in my hand.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Bluff also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Temuera Morrison stars as Quartermaster Lee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka takes us behind the scenes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The film is directed by Frank E Flowers, who was born and raised in the Cayman Islands, where the film is based, and is his chance to pay tribute.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Bluff will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Priyanka's Life Looks Like
What Priyanka's Life Looks Like
Priyanka's First Modelling Shoot
Priyanka's First Modelling Shoot
Priyanka Chopra: I like taking risks
Priyanka Chopra: I like taking risks
The Priyanka Chopra you didn't know
The Priyanka Chopra you didn't know
Priyanka Chopra's secret 'passion project'
Priyanka Chopra's secret 'passion project'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:12

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Mini bus falls into 100-ft gorge near Ooty, 36 hurt1:38

Mini bus falls into 100-ft gorge near Ooty, 36 hurt

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty0:38

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO