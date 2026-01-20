Priya-Atlee Are Expecting Their Second Child

Atlee and Priya make an announcement: 'Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mohan and Atlee/Instagram

Jawan Director Atlee and his wife Priya are expecting their second child.

On Tuesday, the couple, who are already doting parents to son Meer, took to Instagram to make a special announcement.

'Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings , love and prayers With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, chocki, Coffee and Goofy,' the couple posted.

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in November 2014, and had their baby boy Meer in 2023.

Stars congratulate Atlee and Priya

Atlee and Priya shared several pictures of a special maternity shoot.

Shortly after the couple dropped the good news, their friends and colleagues started flooding the comment section with best wishes.

'So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff