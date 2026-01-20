HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priya-Atlee Are Expecting Their Second Child

Source: ANI
January 20, 2026 14:33 IST

Atlee and Priya make an announcement: 'Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mohan and Atlee/Instagram

Jawan Director Atlee and his wife Priya are expecting their second child.

On Tuesday, the couple, who are already doting parents to son Meer, took to Instagram to make a special announcement.

'Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings , love and prayers With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, chocki, Coffee and Goofy,' the couple posted.

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in November 2014, and had their baby boy Meer in 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
Stars congratulate Atlee and Priya

Atlee and Priya shared several pictures of a special maternity shoot.

Shortly after the couple dropped the good news, their friends and colleagues started flooding the comment section with best wishes.

'So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

Key Points

  • Atlee and Priya got married in 2014.
  • Their firstborn Meer arrived in 2023.
  • The couple are expecting their second child.

This website may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

