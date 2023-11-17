Princess Diana Returns on OTT

Death of a princess, deadly Godzilla and detectives galore on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The days leading up to Princess Diana's tragic demise and its impact on the royal family form the focus of the first part of the final season. Part two drops on December 14.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A generation spanning saga involving humans and beasts as well as connections to Monarch, the monster hunting government organisation, results in Godzilla-sized awe and action.

Leo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adam Sandler voices Leo, a class pet lizard with only about a year to live, discovering his calling as a therapist of an elementary school in this animated musical.

Apurva

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Over the course of a tense night, Tara Sutaria's girl-next-door must survive a deadly bunch of bandits by hook or crook.

The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Directed by Rahul Rawail's son, Shiv, YRF's foray into OTT space starring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Juhi Chawla, Divyendu and Babil Khan chronicles the valiant efforts of railway workers against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Ghost

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A policeman and gangster lock horns after the latter hijacks a prison in Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram's dramatic face off.

The Flash

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

DC superhero Barry Allen travels back in time to change the events from his past but ends up affecting the future too.

Kannur Squad

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Mammootty stars and produces the well-received police procedural centred around a criminal investigation spearheaded by a specialist squad in Kerala.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's that time of the year again when Netflix bombards our screen with Christmas special content. For starters, Heather Graham and Brandy play a pair of frenemies competing to prove they've got the best family, best life and best Christmas.

In Love and Deep Water

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Aboard a luxury liner, a passenger and butler team up to solve a murder mystery in a Japanese movie that's less intrigue more rom-com.

A Murder at the End of the World

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Emma Corrin plays a pink-haired Gen Z detective at the helm of a whodunit in the middle of a remote retreat.

Believer 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this sequel to the 2018 film, a dedicated policeman will stop at nothing until he busts the drug mafia network and its hard-to-pin down boss.

Sukhee

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Shilpa Shetty treads the road to empowerment as a bored housewife determined to make the most of a school reunion.

Rustin

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Civil rights activist Bayard Rustin's life and crusade gets the biopic treatment in Colman Domingo's compelling portrayal on Netflix.

Bad Boy

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Curious about Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi or Rajkumar Santoshi's mojo? Check out Bad Boy, but don't say we didn't warn you.

Tenida and Company

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Tenida and his cronies are drawn into a mission to save a town in this slice-of-adventure based on Narayan Gangopadhyay's book Jhau Bungalowr Rahasya.