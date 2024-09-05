The Super Teachers of Bollywood

Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.

Aristotle's words acquire a larger-than-life embodiment in Bollywood's brand of educationists.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Sukanya Verma looks at the reel life educators of Bollywood.

Jyothika, Srikanth

The enduring empathy and guidance of a visually impaired boy's teacher, embodied in the ever excellent Jyothika lends him wings and renders her awe inspiring.

Sheeba Chaddha, All India Rank

Who wouldn't love a teacher using analogies from pop culture to make academics fun? As our review raved, 'Sheeba Chaddha shines as a mix of authority and wit, finding Bollywood references in science to hold her weary classroom's attention in a fond, familiar manner.'

Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh

As the sassy Physics teacher quick to show a pubescent student his place, Bhumi's a perfect fit for an iron lady in a chiffon sari.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Jaane Jaan

Jaideep Ahlawat's gentle genius juggles Maths and coin tricks to impart lifelong lessons among his following of students to the extent he's addressed as teacher by one and all even outside the campus.

Varun Dhawan, Bawaal

For once it's a teacher and not student coming-of-age as Varun Dhawan learns the value of education and history against Nitesh Tiwari's questionable referencing of the Holocaust in Bawaal.

Hrithik Roshan, Super 30

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan recreates the efforts of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar's struggles and success in setting up a free coaching centre for underprivileged students and crack the famously tough IIT-JEE.

Rani Mukerji, Hichki

Rani Mukerji's persistent science teacher turns her Tourette's syndrome into her strength winning over a bunch of unruly class kids as well as haughty colleagues in Hichki.

Zaheer Iqbal, Notebook

Iqbal's effort to run a remote lake school in war-torn Kashmir and enrich the lives of a handful of village kids is appreciable in the scenic Notebook.

Kareena Kapoor, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

No kid will skip school when their Ma'am is as glamorous as Bebo in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Sridevi, Mom

She'll do anything to protect hers. Only dare not pay attention in Sridevi's chemistry class at your own risk or back answer, as one finds out early in Mom.

Shabana Azmi, Chalk N Duster

How to make a dull or tough subject fun is a challenge for any academician. One that Shabana Azmi's sing 'n' song technique as Chalk N Duster's senior Mathematics teacher is more than happy to take up.

Rishi Kapoor, Do Dooni Chaar

A middle-class Maths teacher shuttling between classrooms and coaching to make ends meet and yet, despite struggling economics and temptations, doing well enough among his students to become a Facebook page dedication.

Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par

A brilliant mix of ingenious, informed and empathetic, Aamir Khan is a role model art teacher at a boarding school whose playful approach and perceptive temperament both recognises and offers solutions to a dyslexic schoolboy's problems.

Gayatri Joshi, Swades

Gayatri Joshi's no-nonsense teacher in Swades leaves her cushy city life behind to educate village children in the hope of an illiteracy-free India.

Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na

A Chemistry teacher so dreamy even undercover students can't help breaking into an RD serenade! That's Sushmita Sen and her sexy sari collection in Main Hoon Na for you.

Cory Hibbs, English Vinglish

Not only is Mr David Fischer patient around a diverse ethnic bunch eager to learn English, but also takes personal interest to help them make headway in the delightful English Vinglish.

Archana Purana Singh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

We'd never know Pyar dosti hai if a certain Ms Braganza from K Jo's school of hip campus romances had never asked.

Nagesh Kukunoor, Rockford

Nagesh Kukunoor in Rockford exemplifies that kindly teacher who helps you get through bumpy phases of adolescent years.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mohabbatein

A sweater wrapped, violin playing Shah Rukh Khan juggles between music teacher and love guru to offer romantic gyaan and welcome relief from Gurukul's stern principal in Mohabbatein.

Om Puri, Aastha

Om Puri's progressive, charismatic lecturer and his evolved thoughts and expansive knowledge on relationships and social culture make him a huge hit in his classroom and outside it in Aastha.

Rekha, Kamasutra

One of the most seductive stars on silver screen, Rekha teaches the ancient art of making love like only she can in Mira Nair's provocative drama.

Naseeruddin Shah, Sir

Fixing speech impediments in shy students to sing-along sessions in classroom to playing peacemaker in gangster wars, Naseeruddin Shah's 'Sir' is multipurpose as it gets.

Madhuri Dixit, Parinda

In a movie full of dark deeds and sinister actions, Madhuri's conscientious schoolteacher stands out as the moral beacon and believer of practice what you preach.

Dimple Kapadia, Arjun

Dimple's sweet-faced, sweet-natured, poetry-singing schoolteacher in Arjun is exactly what makes school attractive to nursery-goers.

Raj Kiran, Hip Hip Hurray

A computer engineer's stint as sports teacher of a Ranchi school provides lifelong lessons to a rebellious lot as they learn a thing or two about football and friendship.

Raaj Kumar, Bulandi

The teacher of the year award goes to Raaj Kumar and his 'Khudi ko kar buland itna ke har taqdeer se pehle khuda bande se khud pooche, bata teri raza kya hai?' teaching ardour.

Dharmendra, Dillagi

Dharmendra's dishy kurta-pyjama clad Sanskrit professor has his classroom, predominated by giggly girls, eating out of his palm as he acquaints them with Kalidas and his passionate storytelling.

Amitabh Bachchan, Chupke Chupke

Only a truly dedicated teacher would hold back his experience in literature and brush up his knowledge in botany to impress a pupil like AB's Shakespeare expert masquerading as ghaspoos ka doctorate in Chupke Chupke.

Dharmendra, Chupke Chupke

Who says teachers don't have a sense of humour?

Dharmendra suppresses his vanaspati vigyaan and spouts chaste Hindi to reveal a multifaceted scholar and award-winning actor pulling a fast one on his brother-in-law in Chupke Chupke.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kasme Vaade

The Big B is a dandily dressed, skilled, straightforward professor teaching Hindi poetry and throwing out inattentive students out of class with equal efficiency.

Vinod Khanna, Imtihaan

Vinod Khanna leaves his life of affluence behind to promote his powerful ideals and discipline a bunch of bratty students as Imtihan's history lecturer, endorsing 'kaanto pe chal ke milenge saaye bahaar ke.'

Jeetendra, Parichay

Jeetendra is his warmest best as the patient, private tutor of a group of disruptive, mischievous, siblings in Gulzar's take on The Sound of Music.

Kishore Kumar, Padosan

Kishoreda takes his music teacher duties most seriously to help his hopeless, tuneless pupil win the girl of his dreams by hook or crook in the rip-roaring classic, Padosan.

Simi Garewal, Mera Naam Joker

Occupying the hottest schoolteacher spot since 1970, Simi is also a picture of sympathy, inspiring her clearly smitten pupil to flourish beyond a class clown.

Abhi Bhattacharya, Jagriti

In an award-winning turn, Abhi Bhattacharya's revolutionary teaching style guides both wayward and disadvantageous children of his boarding school to the path of progress, virtue and redemption.

Nargis, Shree 420

Trust the affectionate Nargis to make learning feel like playtime around musical riddles like Ichak Daana Bichak Daana in Shree 420.

This story was first published on July 10, 2019.