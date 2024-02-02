Preity Is Grateful For The Love

Bollywood is having a party on social media, and you're invited!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta turned 49 on January 31 and she's grateful for the love she's received: 'Thank you to everyone for all the love & for the wonderful wishes. I love you all. Wish you loads of love & light always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker wishes husband Faraz Ahmad: 'Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty has a special birthday wish for younger sister Shamita: 'May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki... to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar wishes daughter Samairra: 'Here's to a day filled with laughter, love, and endless adventures at @imagicaaworld celebrating the best day of my life... my Ginni's birth!!! A few more glimpses of this super special day from our album. Memories we will always cherish, the smiles say it all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabina Khan/Instagram

Ekta Kapoor throws a party for her mum, Shobha Kapoor as she turns 75.