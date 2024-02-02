News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Preity Is Grateful For The Love

Preity Is Grateful For The Love

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 02, 2024 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood is having a party on social media, and you're invited!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta turned 49 on January 31 and she's grateful for the love she's received: 'Thank you to everyone for all the love & for the wonderful wishes. I love you all. Wish you loads of love & light always.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker wishes husband Faraz Ahmad: 'Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty has a special birthday wish for younger sister Shamita: 'May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki... to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar wishes daughter Samairra: 'Here's to a day filled with laughter, love, and endless adventures at @imagicaaworld celebrating the best day of my life... my Ginni's birth!!! A few more glimpses of this super special day from our album. Memories we will always cherish, the smiles say it all.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabina Khan/Instagram

Ekta Kapoor throws a party for her mum, Shobha Kapoor as she turns 75.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy
Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy
Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!
Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!
'Men, women, everybody, we want love'
'Men, women, everybody, we want love'
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
UP VHP member behind cow slaughter, arrested
UP VHP member behind cow slaughter, arrested

More like this

Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie

Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie

How PM Changed Rakul's Shaadi Destination

How PM Changed Rakul's Shaadi Destination

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances