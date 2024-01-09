News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhas Parties With Prithviraj

Prabhas Parties With Prithviraj

Source: ANI
January 09, 2024 11:28 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

The makers of Animal aren't the only ones throwing a success party.

The Salaar team is also celebrating the film's success in Hyderabad.

Director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the cast and crew of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire in an intimate party. Music composer Ravi Basrur and distributor Anil Thadani were also present.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, Salaar collected Rs 550 crore (Rs 5.5 billion) in India, Rs 153 crore (Rs 1.53 billion) overseas and Rs 703 crore (Rs 7.03 billion) worldwide (The all-India Hindi version made Rs 208 crore/ Rs 2.08 billion), according to the makers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking about the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team."

"Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

