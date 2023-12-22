Salaar Review: Prabhas In Top Form

In Salaar: Part 1 --Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel ups the ante on all of the formulaic elements from KGF, instilling them with more ambition and technical dazzle that sustain his bonkers vision, observes Mayur Sanap.

Like it or not, macho heroism is here to stay, and who could be at the forefront other than Director Prashanth Neel to keep the wheels spinning?

The writer-director of the Kannada blockbuster KGF and its sequel returns with the new two-part action offering Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Titled Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire, Neel ups the ante on all of the formulaic elements from KGF by instilling them with more ambition and technical dazzle that sustain his bonkers vision.

The film revolves around the expansive mythology of Khansaar, a lawless land ruled by menacing crime lords.

The film begins in 1985, introducing us the tale of two childhood best friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadaraj Mannar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

If KGF was about a mother's promise, here, this childhood friendship forms the emotional fulcrum of the story that eventually turns bitter as they grow older.

Shruti Hassan plays Aadhya, an NRI who gets entangled in this crime world because of her estranged father's past. Wish there was more to her character other than looking confused trying to adjust to the mayhem surrounding her or turning doe-eyed whenever she's rescued by Prabhas.

Prithviraj appears right before the interval to rousing music and instantly grabs the attention as menacing anti-hero with a black tikka on his forehead, kohl-eyes, and a nose ring.

Prabhas is at the top of his game, bursting into solidly choreographed action set pieces, killing relentlessly and perpetually smoking a cigarette while at it.

Less in not more, more is more in this audacious world created by Neel that's admirable for its commitment and scale much like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

The lush cinematography evokes a dystopian atmosphere that's similar to hellscape depicted in KGF. Once again, full marks to Neel for his distinct visual style.

The edgy score, even though consistently loud, is a high point that greatly compliments the big screen impact of its bloody and brutal action sequences.

The interval is nicely executed and sets the stage for the face-off between Prabhas and Prithiviraj.

How did Deva and Varadaraja Mannar turn each other's arch nemesis?

What's the backstory of the Khansaar kingdom?

These questions provide high-octane fuel to keep Salaar on the move.

