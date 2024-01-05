Watched These Brilliant Malayalam Films?

Divya Nair lists 2023's Malayalam movies that can be enjoyed by all ages.

2023 was a year of rare hits for the Malayalam film industry.

In a country where masala entertainers like Jawan and violent subjects like Animal are celebrating tRs 500 crore plus milestones, film-makers in Malayalam are thankfully back to making films that not only entertain but are also worth a re-watch, and maybe someday, a remake.

I missed watching two of the most talked-about films, Kaathal: The Core and Neru, but here are 10 of my favourite Malayalam films of 2023.

Romancham

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

If you have played Planchit as a child, think of Romancham as your worst nightmare come true with just the right dose of humour.

When a bunch of roommates try their luck at an Ouija board simply for fun, a spirit named Anamika responds to their invitation and turns their home into a spooky den of sorts.

Romancham, like its name, offers ample goosebump moments that keep you on the edge.

An entertaining and well-made film with peppy music, Romancham can be enjoyed by all ages.

Kannur Squad

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Mammooty may have played a cop in several movies, but Kannur Squad is different.

Mammooka plays ASI George Martin, the smart, experienced and equally helpless head of the special task force, Kannur Squad.

Ignoring their personal tragedies, the team's search to trace the culprits behind a homicide in Kerala takes them on an unexpected journey to the villages of North India.

Parts of the film may remind you of H Vinoth's Theeran Adhigaaaram Ondru, but the similarities end right there.

The heart and soul of Kannur Squad is the rickety jeep that is used as a perfect metaphor to describe the way the Kerala police functions.

Roby Varghese Raju shines in his directorial debut, bringing to life so many heart-rending vignettes and behind-the-scenes stories of the unglamorous lives of cops.

Falimy

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

A dysfunctional family from Kerala travel to Varanasi by train to fulfill the dreams of their 82-year-old patriarch, each one secretly hoping to escape from their problems back home.

But the journey is interrupted by unusual incidents and people they meet along the way that bring out their best and worst.

Some moments make you ROFL.

Some leave you with a lump in the throat.

A perfect recipe of love, bonding, comedy and Indian family values, Nitish Sahadev's Falimy is a light-hearted meal that will comfort you like home.

2018

Where to watch: SonyLIV

How a tragedy unites people with differences and makes heroes out of ordinary people would be 2018 in a nutshell.

A talented star cast, led by Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali and Vineeth Sreenivasan, successfully recreated the traumatic experiences of the Kerala floods and made it one of the top-grossing Malayalam films of 2023.

Iratta

Where to watch: Netflix

As if one brilliant Joju George wasn't enough, Director Rohit Krishnan cast two of them as twin brothers who despise each other.

When one is murdered, the estranged twin has to investigate if the crime is an act of suicide or a carefully orchestrated murder.

As isolated incidents are pieced together, you unravel a character, who is more misunderstood than prejudiced. Masterful storytelling and intense performances ensure to keep you glued to the end.

Not to mention the unsettling climax that is bound to haunt you long after you've finished watching the film.

Thankam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When you are in the business of gold, the lure of making quick money at the risk of losing everything may keep you going.

Thankam looks at the lives of two friends, who are gold agents from Kerala, who risk their lives to complete a consignment in Mumbai.

When one of whom is found dead in mysterious circumstances, the other is suspected of conspiring against his business partner.

The stress and panic that enfold while trying to solve the crime of a low-key man with secrets keep you gripped throughout this film.

Gleaming performances led by Biju Menon (Mathews), Vineet Sreenivasan (Kannan) and Aparna Balamurali promise to keep your brains racking into the psychology of Kannan and Mathews.

If one were to describe this film in gold terminology, '916' (pure gold) would be just apt.

Purusha Pretham

Where to watch: SonyLIV

In Purusha Pretham, a woman challenges an upright police officer and alleges that the dead man whose unclaimed body was buried by the police was that of her husband.

What ensues is a battle of chaos as both parties try to present evidence to prove the other is guilty.

SI Sebastian is a colourful character, well-written and brought to life by Prashant Alexander.

Darshana Rajendran as Susan, the gritty lady with secrets, offers the right amount of seriousness to this humourous drama inspired by red-tapism.

Pookkaalam

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

When 100-year-old Ittoop aka Ichoy (Vijayaraghavan) accidentally discovers a love letter written to his same-aged wife Kochu Thresiamma (KPAC Leela), he is furious and insists on getting an immediate divorce.

He fights against his family and hires a lawyer, Advocate Jikkumom (the fabulous Basil Joseph). Jikkumon is tasked with proving the authenticity of the letter to enable the separation for his client, but Kochu Thresiamma has her own army of grandchildren, who would stop at nothing to bring their grandparents together.

Pookkaalam has many heart-melting moments that offer you a different perspective on long-lasting relationships. The camaraderie between Vijayaraghan and KPAC Leela is so natural that anyone would root for them.

Extra marks to the make-up team for transforming a 72-year-old actor into a centenarian.

Pranaya Vilasam

Where to watch: ZEE5

After the wife passes away, a father and son who don't get along, discover a diary that brings them closer to the woman who was beyond just a loving mother and a dutiful wife.

While tracking down the events and people mentioned in the diary, the duo reluctantly set forth on a mission to discover who her estranged boyfriend was.

Pranaya Vilasam is a rare romantic film that is young at heart and strikes a chord with you.

PS: Don't blame us if you feel like texting your childhood crush after watching this film.