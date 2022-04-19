News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Post Wedding, Alia-Ranbir Get to Work

By Rediff Movies
April 19, 2022 15:36 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor returns to work a couple of days after his wedding.
Alia Bhatt too has started shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh promotes her film Runway 34.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Runway 34 is a thriller, which stars and is directed by Ajay Devgn.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Runway 34 will release on April 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Like us common folk, Sidharth Malhotra has to wait for the elevator too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan heads out for a meeting.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is gym-ready.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma makes gymming look hot.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Kundrra picks a black jacket and denims for a shoot.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiku Sharda shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Urfi Javed sure knows how to dress bizarre-sexy.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
