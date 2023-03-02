What's Tiger Like In Real Life?

Happy 33rd birthday, Tiger Shroff!

He's the quintessential action hero who can easily kick up a storm or burn the the dance floor with his killer moves onscreen.

But in real life, Tiger is a family boy who adores spending time with his loved ones. Also, his transformation from a lanky kid to an action hero is super impressive!

Take a look!

Tiger shares a tight hug with his mama dearest Ayesha Shroff.

Selfie time in Las Vegas with sister Krishna Shroff.

Tiger and dad Jackie Shroff getting ready for Ganesh Visarjan at their home.

Li'l Tiger with his school friends!

Yes, he's the one in the middle with all the innocence and grumpiness.

Adorable throwback pic of our birthday boy with his charismatic dad and baby sister.

Here's another one with his gorgeous mama.

How adorable is this throwback pic of Tiger chilling with his buddy Rinzing Denzongpa and their sisters Krishna and Pema?

Who knew a lanky kid would grow up to be a Bollywood action hero, right?

Nothing cuter than cuddling your sibling for a pose!

It's absolutely true!

The good genes run in the Shroff family and we aren't complaining.

Tiger looks ecstatic as he meets his fifth grade teacher Mr Brekke from The American School of Bombay.

Spending some quality with his buddy Kobe and unwinding in the best way possible!

And here's baby Tiger with his grandmom Rita Shroff.