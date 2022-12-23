Pooja Blows A Kiss!

It may boast of being an Angoor remake but Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is anything but!

The film is not getting good reviews -- you can read Sukanya Verma's review here and Syed Firdaus Ashraf's review here -- but its *huge* cast is quite excited to see it on big screen.

Here's a look at the film folk who arrived for a special screening.

Ranveer Singh keeps his enthusiasm intact as he arrives for the screening.

Pooja Hegde blows a kiss as she makes her entry.

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is very different from the comedy films he's otherwise known for.

Like Ranveer, Varun Sharma has a double role in Cirkus.

Though Ranveer's the star, it's Siddharth Jadhav who's among the highlights of Cirkus.

Sanjay Mishra arrives with his wife Kiran and children Lamha and Pal, who's hiding behind mommy!

Like Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari is also a regular in Rohit Shetty films.

Tiku Talsania walks in.