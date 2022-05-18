The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Fight So Far

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard relationship evolved and dissolved.

IMAGE: Johnny Depp with his then fiancee Amber Heard at the 2014 Met Gala. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When they are good, they're really, really good.

But when it gets bad, it's ugly.

And that's what has happened with Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who are currently embroiled in a nasty court case.

Depp is suing Heard for a column she contributed to The Washington Post, where she spoke of domestic violence. Even though Depp was not named in the column, the movie star says it led to him being dropped from his most famous and lucrative role, Captain Jack Sparrow in the next Disney Pirates of the Caribbean film. He has demanded $50 million in damages caused to his reputation by Heard's column.

Heard has filed a countersuit for $100 million.

The court case began on April 11 in Virginia, the United States. Both parties will present their closing statements on May 27.

As Depp and Heard spar in court, here's a look at their relationship timeline: From wedding to divorce to defamation case.

2012: Johnny-Amber start dating

Johnny and Amber met on the sets of their film, The Rum Diary, in 2010. In 2012, the two started dating after Johnny amicably parted ways with his long-time partner Vanessa Paradis.

2014: The engagement

After months of speculation, in March 2014, Johnny confirmed that Amber and he were engaged.

IMAGE: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in The Rum Diary.

2015: Two wedding ceremonies

After being together for three years, Johnny and Amber double-tied the knot in 2015 with two wedding ceremonies -- one at his Los Angeles home and the next on his private island in the Bahamas.

2016: Amber files for divorce

Marital bliss was short-lived as Amber filed for divorce the following May, citing irreconcilable differences.

She also filed for a restraining order against Johnny, alleging he physically abused her throughout their marriage.

Depp denied her allegations and stated in court that Amber 'was attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse'.

In August, the couple settled their divorce and issued a joint statement: 'Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.'

2018: Depp sues The Sun

In June 2018, the actor sued the British tabloid The Sun for referring him as a 'wife beater' in an article headline after Heard's domestic abuse allegations.

A few months later, in December 2018, Amber Heard's column titled 'I spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change' was published by The Washington Post.

IMAGE: Johnny Depp testifies in the defamation case he has filed against ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax county circuit courthouse in Virginia in April 2022. Photograph: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

2019: Depp files defamation case

Though he wasn't mentioned by name in Amber's column, Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against his former wife, claiming she had defamed him in The Washington Post article.

2020: Heard files countersuit

In July 2020, Depp's case against The Sun went to trial. The trial lasted three weeks, with Heard testifying in support of the newspaper and making shocking allegations against her former spouse.

In August, she filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp in response to his libel lawsuit in the States.

In November, Depp lost the defamation case against The Sun.

IMAGE: Johnny Depp testifies in the defamation case against Amber Heard in April 2022. Photograph: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters

2022: The Depp-Heard defamation case goes to trial

On April 11, 2022, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial began at Fairfax, Virginia.

During the trial, Depp called his ex-wife an aggressor and revealed the details about the physical abuse he went through at her hands.

In an audio recording that was played in court, Heard admitted to hitting Depp.

Depp testified over the course of four days from April 19 to April 22.

On May 4, Heard took to the stand for the first time.

She spoke about Depp's alcohol and drug addiction and how it made it difficult for her to have a good relationship with him.

She also claimed that she got violent with Depp in self-defence.

IMAGE: Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on May 16, 2022. Photograph: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters

On May 16, the trial resumed with Heard taking the stand and facing intense cross-examination from Depp's lawyers.

During her time on the stand, the 36 year old addressed why she filed a countersuit in response to Depp's defamation lawsuit, how her ex-husband threatened to ruin her career and why she decided to write an article on domestic violence.

IMAGE: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leave the courtroom during a lunch break. Photograph: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters

Heard said writing the article was about raising the awareness around an important topic and had nothing to do with Depp.

As for her countersuit, the Aquaman actress stated it was because Depp's former attorney called her abuse allegations a hoax, which was embarrassing and affected her professionally.

The cross-examination ended with Heard speaking about not being able to donate money to two charities to which had she pledged help during her divorce settlement and that she married Johnny because she loved him and not his wealth.