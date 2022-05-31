Pix: Tabu, Kartik CELEBRATE!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a hit and, obviously, the makers wanted to celebrate.
They threw a success party for the film's cast and their friends in Mumbai.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars who celebrated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success.
IMAGE: Tabu knows how to draw in the crowds!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan looks happy about scoring a big hit again. After all, he did get what he wanted!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik's leading lady Kiara Advani couldn't make it to the party but the actor was happy to celebrate with Tabu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Milind Gunaji plays Thakur Vijender Singh in the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Amar Upadhaya, who plays Uday Thakur, arrives with wife Hetal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav, the only actor to star in 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa as well, arrives with wife Radha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sanjay Mishra brings in the laughs as Bade Pandit.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Newcomer Vyoma Nandi, who plays Rajjo, brings a friend along.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Director Anees Bazmee takes over the reins from the original maker, Priyadarshan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik's Dhamaka co-star Mrunal Thakur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: It looks like Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani don't attend parties without each other. Don't they make a cute couple?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ronit Roy with wife Neelam.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sajid Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mukesh Bhatt puts in a rare appearance with son Vishesh and daughter Sakshi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Film-maker Farhad Samji.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Anil Thadani.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Indra Kumar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Darshan Kumar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan arrives with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Her sons, Sufyan and Subhan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sunny Singh Nijjar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Abhishek Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar