PIX: Shraddha cheers for Siddhanth

Last updated on: January 16, 2019 13:19 IST

Bombairiya is billed as a quirky comedy on our smartphone obsessed times.

Bombairiya, directed by Pia Sukanya, starring Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Radhika Apte, releases on January 18.

Siddhanth Kapoor's parents Shivangi and Shakti Kapoor and sister Shraddha Kapoor came to cheer for him at a special screening of the film on Tuesday, January 15.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shivangi and Shakti Kapoor with their children.

Mandana Karimi.

Rasika Dugal.

Director Pia Sukanya and Writer-Producer Michael Ward.

Neeraj Kabi with Pia.

Akshay Oberoi.

Prateik Babbar.

Anu Malik joins the Kapoor men.

Cast and crew.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar