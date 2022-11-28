News
Jhalak Winner: 'Want Mercedes, Elsa Doll House'

By PATCY N
November 28, 2022 12:28 IST
Assam's Gunjan Sinha, 8, won the 10th edition of the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Gunjan and her dance partner Tejas Verma, mentored by Sagar Bora, danced to Allah Duhai Hai from Race 3 as well as Raftaar and Brodha V's Naachne Ka Shaunq.

 

The cash prize of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) will be divided among Tejas, Sagar and Gunjan.

So what will Gunjan do with her share? Well, she wants to buy a Mercedes and an Elsa doll house, which her mother has been promising her for over a year!

Tejas, all of 12, on the other hand, prefers to save his money.

 

Just how hard did Gunjan and Tejas work to win? They tell us here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Gunjan took to Instagram to show just how grateful she was: 'So Finally Trophy is here @sagar_bora sir @tejas_being_legend__ bhaiya'.

Gunjan beat Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat and Sriti Jha to win the title.

Here, she cherishes her winning moment with the show's judges, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar, and the host, Maniesh Paul.

PATCY N / Rediff.com
