PIX: Anil, Sonam, Anand holiday in Bali!

It's fun times for the Kapoors!
After the release of the Netflix show Selection Day and the trailer release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Anil Kapoor -- along with his wife Sunita, daughters Rhea and Sonam and son-in-law Anand Ahuja -- celebrated New Year vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.
Kapoor's close friends joined them on this family holiday.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get romantic at Uluwatu Beach. Sonam captions this picture, 'First day of the year.'
Sunita Kapoor, clicked at Jimbaran Beach, says about this picture, 'End to a glorious holiday.. goodbye 2018..#friendslikefamily'.
Sarong time! Anil Kapoor with his wife and friends.
Karan Boolani, Samyukta Nair and Rhea Kapoor with Sonam and Anand.
Rhea writes, 'Sunsets and homies. Best first day of the year.'
'10 years later. Still lurking. Happy new year everyone.'
The entire gang.
