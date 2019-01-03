PIX: Anil, Sonam, Anand holiday in Bali!

January 03, 2019 13:55 IST

It's fun times for the Kapoors!

After the release of the Netflix show Selection Day and the trailer release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Anil Kapoor -- along with his wife Sunita, daughters Rhea and Sonam and son-in-law Anand Ahuja -- celebrated New Year vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.

Kapoor's close friends joined them on this family holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get romantic at Uluwatu Beach. Sonam captions this picture, 'First day of the year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sunita Kapoor, clicked at Jimbaran Beach, says about this picture, 'End to a glorious holiday.. goodbye 2018..#friendslikefamily'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sarong time! Anil Kapoor with his wife and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Karan Boolani, Samyukta Nair and Rhea Kapoor with Sonam and Anand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea writes, 'Sunsets and homies. Best first day of the year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

'10 years later. Still lurking. Happy new year everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

The entire gang.