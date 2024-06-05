Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

Neena Gupta celebrates her birthday...Urvashi Rautela jets off to NYC... Mona Singh is delighted with her award...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, who was part of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Europe, gives a peek into her weekend and all we can do is swoon over her floral mini dress from Balmain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out for an event in Dubai looking like a dream in her pink blush tulle saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Tainted lips & uncorrected pics,'says Sara Ali Khan sharing stunning pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Like Raashi Khanna's wet hair look? We are definitely digging it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh chills in her home and gives us fashion goals in her colourful co-ord set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela jets off to New York in style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Mona Singh flaunts her Most Versatile Actor of the Year OTT award and writes, 'Thank u @iwmbuzz for this honour, thank u to all the makers, producers, dire me such faaaab opportunities.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta misses her long hair but the weather thinks otherwise!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma shares an auto selfie and aptly describes it as 'Hot seat cool hawa aesthetics.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta shares a beautiful throwback picture of her mother Neena Gupta on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

'Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday. Neena Gupta simply the best.'