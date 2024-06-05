News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 05, 2024 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neena Gupta celebrates her birthday...Urvashi Rautela jets off to NYC... Mona Singh is delighted with her award...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, who was part of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Europe, gives a peek into her weekend and all we can do is swoon over her floral mini dress from Balmain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out for an event in Dubai looking like a dream in her pink blush tulle saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Tainted lips & uncorrected pics,'says Sara Ali Khan sharing stunning pictures from her latest photo shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Like Raashi Khanna's wet hair look? We are definitely digging it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh chills in her home and gives us fashion goals in her colourful co-ord set.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela jets off to New York in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Mona Singh flaunts her Most Versatile Actor of the Year OTT award and writes, 'Thank u @iwmbuzz for this honour, thank u to all the makers, producers, dire me such faaaab opportunities.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta misses her long hair but the weather thinks otherwise!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma shares an auto selfie and aptly describes it as 'Hot seat cool hawa aesthetics.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta shares a beautiful throwback picture of her mother Neena Gupta on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

'Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday. Neena Gupta simply the best.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June
Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June
How Much Was SRK Paid For KHKN?
How Much Was SRK Paid For KHKN?
Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie
Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie
BJP Lost 72 Seats Across 7 States
BJP Lost 72 Seats Across 7 States
GST Council may consider dropping 12% slab
GST Council may consider dropping 12% slab
Nitish, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi amid buzz
Nitish, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi amid buzz
Recipe: Jayanti's Magical Dhaniya Panjiri
Recipe: Jayanti's Magical Dhaniya Panjiri

More like this

'You See A New Janhvi Kapoor Each Time'

'You See A New Janhvi Kapoor Each Time'

Like Janhvi's Cricket-Inspired Fashion?

Like Janhvi's Cricket-Inspired Fashion?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances