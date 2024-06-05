Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

Neena Gupta celebrates her birthday...Urvashi Rautela jets off to NYC... Mona Singh is delighted with her award...
Janhvi Kapoor, who was part of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Europe, gives a peek into her weekend and all we can do is swoon over her floral mini dress from Balmain.
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out for an event in Dubai looking like a dream in her pink blush tulle saree designed by Manish Malhotra.
'Tainted lips & uncorrected pics,'says Sara Ali Khan sharing stunning pictures from her latest photo shoot.
Like Raashi Khanna's wet hair look? We are definitely digging it!
Rakul Singh chills in her home and gives us fashion goals in her colourful co-ord set.
Urvashi Rautela jets off to New York in style.
Mona Singh flaunts her Most Versatile Actor of the Year OTT award and writes, 'Thank u @iwmbuzz for this honour, thank u to all the makers, producers, dire me such faaaab opportunities.'
Lara Dutta misses her long hair but the weather thinks otherwise!
Vijay Varma shares an auto selfie and aptly describes it as 'Hot seat cool hawa aesthetics.'
Designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta shares a beautiful throwback picture of her mother Neena Gupta on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.
'Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday. Neena Gupta simply the best.'