Param Sundari Gets A Good Opening

After the disappointment of War 2, there was some respite this weekend as Param Sundari managed a decent opening at the box office.

The film ended up drawing a weekend of around Rs 29 crore* (Rs 290 million) and considering the kind of budget at which it has been made, this puts it in a safe category.

The film opened well on Friday with Rs 7.37 crore (Rs 73.7 million) coming in and then hit double digits on Saturday with Rs 10.07 crore (Rs 100.7 million) being scored.

There was an increase on Sunday as well.

For Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is some sort of a respite.

The lifetime collections of Yodha will be crossed today, Thank God on Tuesday and Marjaavaan, next weekend.

The Hindi collections of Janhvi's Telugu film Devara had managed some numbers but Mr And Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and Mili were low. In fact, the lifetime collections of Mr And Mrs Mahi would be crossed in a couple of days while Ulajh and Mili's lifetime were in single digits.

A lifetime total collections in the vicinity of Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) is a given for the film, which will be close to what Sidharth's Kapoor & Sons and Janhvi's Devara (Hindi) had earned.

There are many releases coming up this Friday, including Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and Uff Yeh Siyappa, which means Param Sundari has a task cut out for itself.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff