HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Varun Prays To Lalbaugcha Raja

Varun Prays To Lalbaugcha Raja

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read
Share:

August 29, 2025 16:39 IST

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun Dhawan worshipped Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings on Friday.

He was seen greeting the media and offering prayers at the pandal with tight security around him.

Watch: Varun Dhawan says his prayers, as onlookers click him

 

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor's visit comes just hours after the teaser of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, promises a light-hearted story.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun also has Anurag Singh's Border 2 in the pipeline, which co-stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Varun-Janhvi's Super Chemistry In Sunny Sanskari...
Varun-Janhvi's Super Chemistry In Sunny Sanskari...
Deepika-Ranveer Celebrate Ganpati With Ambanis
Deepika-Ranveer Celebrate Ganpati With Ambanis
'Ganpati Isn't Just A Festival; It's An Emotion'
'Ganpati Isn't Just A Festival; It's An Emotion'
Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati
Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati
10 Ganpati Songs
10 Ganpati Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 Pro Now Available For ₹27,999

VIDEOS

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta1:03

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta

Eknath Shinde Visits Raj Thackeray's Home For Ganesh Festival0:52

Eknath Shinde Visits Raj Thackeray's Home For Ganesh...

PM Modi meets former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida1:46

PM Modi meets former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV