Varun Prays To Lalbaugcha Raja

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun Dhawan worshipped Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings on Friday.

He was seen greeting the media and offering prayers at the pandal with tight security around him.

Watch: Varun Dhawan says his prayers, as onlookers click him

Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor's visit comes just hours after the teaser of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, promises a light-hearted story.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun also has Anurag Singh's Border 2 in the pipeline, which co-stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff